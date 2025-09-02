Delhi High Court Upholds Constitutional Right to Protest, Rejects Bail in 2020 Riots Case
The Delhi High Court denied bail to nine individuals involved in the February 2020 riots case, emphasizing the constitutional right to protest while highlighting legal limits. The court reaffirmed citizens' rights to peacefully protest against legislative actions, stressing that protests must not disrupt law and order or become violent.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 20:49 IST
The Delhi High Court has denied bail to nine individuals accused in the February 2020 riots case, reaffirming the citizens' right to protest while emphasizing legal boundaries.
The court highlighted that though Article 19(1)(a) protects the right to peaceful protest and public speech, these rights are subject to constitutional restrictions.
Accused of orchestrating the riots, the defendants, facing charges under the UAPA and IPC, failed to secure relief as the court stressed that any form of violent demonstration undermines the democratic setup and law-and-order.
