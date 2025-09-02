Left Menu

Jharkhand High Court Demands Action on Delayed Municipal Elections

The Jharkhand High Court reprimanded the state government for delaying municipal elections since June 2020 in 12 urban local bodies, including Deoghar and Dhanbad. Former Ranchi councillor Roshni Khalko filed a contempt petition against the government. The court has demanded a response and compliance by September 10.

The Jharkhand High Court has expressed its displeasure with the state government, criticizing the extended delay in holding municipal elections since June 2020 in 12 urban local bodies, including prominent areas like Deoghar and Dhanbad.

Justice Ananda Sen, responding to a contempt petition filed by former Ranchi ward councillor Roshni Khalko, emphasized the government's failure to adhere to an earlier directive issued on January 4 of the previous year, which mandated elections within a three-week timeframe.

Chief Secretary Alka Tiwari and Urban Development Department secretary Sunil Kumar attended the hearing, where the court ordered a response by September 10, underlining the neglect in facilitating timely civic governance and welfare schemes.

