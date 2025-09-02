Jharkhand High Court Demands Action on Delayed Municipal Elections

The Jharkhand High Court has expressed its displeasure with the state government, criticizing the extended delay in holding municipal elections since June 2020 in 12 urban local bodies, including prominent areas like Deoghar and Dhanbad.

Justice Ananda Sen, responding to a contempt petition filed by former Ranchi ward councillor Roshni Khalko, emphasized the government's failure to adhere to an earlier directive issued on January 4 of the previous year, which mandated elections within a three-week timeframe.

Chief Secretary Alka Tiwari and Urban Development Department secretary Sunil Kumar attended the hearing, where the court ordered a response by September 10, underlining the neglect in facilitating timely civic governance and welfare schemes.