Maharashtra's Step Closer to Maratha Reservation: Kunbi Certificates to Pave the Way

The Maharashtra government has announced a new committee to issue Kunbi caste certificates, enabling Maratha community members to gain OBC reservation benefits. Following discussions with activist Manoj Jarange, who ended his hunger strike, this initiative seeks to confirm Maratha lineage in accordance with historical records referenced in the Hyderabad gazetteer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-09-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 21:13 IST
The Maharashtra government announced the formation of a special committee to expedite the issuance of Kunbi caste certificates for members of the Maratha community, a move aimed at granting them reservation privileges under the Other Backward Class (OBC) category. This decision followed intense negotiations between state officials and activist Manoj Jarange, who concluded his hunger strike at Mumbai's Azad Maidan.

The historical precedence rooted in the Hyderabad gazetteer allows for the recognition of Marathas as Kunbis, offering them access to government reservations in jobs and education. To facilitate this verification, the government has outlined the composition of village-level committees comprising revenue and agricultural officers, tasked with validating documentation.

The initiative mandates a thorough and transparent examination of archival records, ensuring that eligible Marathas can benefit from legal reservations. The incorporation of the Hyderabad gazetteer signifies an important step for Marathas in the Marathwada region of Maharashtra, affirming their status as Kunbis under the OBC category.

(With inputs from agencies.)

