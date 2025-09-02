SGPC Employees Donate to Punjab Flood Relief

Employees of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) have committed to donating a day's salary to support flood relief efforts in Punjab. This initiative marks the continuation of SGPC's longstanding tradition of aiding during natural disasters.

SGPC Secretary Partap Singh highlighted the Sikh organization's active engagement in relief operations since day one, with employees venturing into affected regions to assist victims directly.

Singh emphasized that SGPC employees have consistently stepped up in past calamities, providing direct services and contributing financially. The recent floods, caused by swollen Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers due to heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, prompted this collective decision.