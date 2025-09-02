Left Menu

SGPC Employees Donate to Punjab Flood Relief

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) employees have decided to donate a day's salary to aid flood relief efforts in Punjab. SGPC has been active in relief operations, with employees engaging directly in affected areas. This continues their tradition of aiding during natural disasters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar | Updated: 02-09-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 21:29 IST
SGPC Employees Donate to Punjab Flood Relief
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Employees of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) have committed to donating a day's salary to support flood relief efforts in Punjab. This initiative marks the continuation of SGPC's longstanding tradition of aiding during natural disasters.

SGPC Secretary Partap Singh highlighted the Sikh organization's active engagement in relief operations since day one, with employees venturing into affected regions to assist victims directly.

Singh emphasized that SGPC employees have consistently stepped up in past calamities, providing direct services and contributing financially. The recent floods, caused by swollen Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers due to heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, prompted this collective decision.

TRENDING

1
Peaceful Protest: How Mumbai Police Managed the Maratha Quota Stir

Peaceful Protest: How Mumbai Police Managed the Maratha Quota Stir

 India
2
Leopard Poaching Ring Uncovered: Nine Arrests in Odisha Forest

Leopard Poaching Ring Uncovered: Nine Arrests in Odisha Forest

 India
3
Congo's Former Justice Minister Sentenced for Embezzlement

Congo's Former Justice Minister Sentenced for Embezzlement

 Congo (Kinshasa)
4
Farooq Abdullah Calls for Restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's Statehood

Farooq Abdullah Calls for Restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's Statehood

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025