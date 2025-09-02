SGPC Employees Donate to Punjab Flood Relief
Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) employees have decided to donate a day's salary to aid flood relief efforts in Punjab. SGPC has been active in relief operations, with employees engaging directly in affected areas. This continues their tradition of aiding during natural disasters.
SGPC Secretary Partap Singh highlighted the Sikh organization's active engagement in relief operations since day one, with employees venturing into affected regions to assist victims directly.
Singh emphasized that SGPC employees have consistently stepped up in past calamities, providing direct services and contributing financially. The recent floods, caused by swollen Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers due to heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, prompted this collective decision.
