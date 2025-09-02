Nagaland Medical Students Demand Job Regularization Reforms

The Nagaland Medical Students' Association (NMSA) continued its peaceful protest for the third consecutive day on Tuesday. Their demand is clear: the immediate revocation of the controversial August 18 notification, which regularized 280 contractual health worker positions appointed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since Saturday, the Association has staged daily demonstrations outside the Directorate of Health and Family Welfare. They firmly demand that the government repost these positions through the Nagaland Public Service Commission or the Nagaland Staff Selection Board, ensuring recruitment adheres strictly to service rules.

The NMSA, having already submitted a formal appeal to the government with no response, warns of intensified protests if their demands remain unmet. Advocating for transparency and fairness in recruitment, they call for public and student support in their quest for justice.