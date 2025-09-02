Forgery Claims Shake Sheena Bora Murder Case

In the latest twist to the Sheena Bora murder trial, pivotal witness Vidhie Mukerjea has refuted claims made in the chargesheet ascribed to her by the CBI, stating these documents are 'forged and fabricated.'

Vidhie Mukerjea, daughter of Indrani Mukerjea — who stands accused in the infamous case of her daughter Bora's murder — addressed the court citing turmoil over family financial disputes and motives behind her mother's implication. Vidhie's statements introduce a fresh layer of complexity to the already convoluted legal battle.

The scandal, rooted deeply in domestic discord and financial intrigue, centers on allegations of theft and coercion linked to the Mukerjea family. Vidhie's testimony, which is set to continue, could potentially reshape the prosecution's narrative and influence the case's outcome.

