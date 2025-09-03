Left Menu

U.S. Military's Caribbean Strike Targets Venezuelan Drug Vessel

The U.S. military performed a lethal strike on a drug-laden Venezuelan vessel in the Caribbean. President Trump called for detailed updates from the Pentagon, emphasizing the ongoing battle against drug cartels. Backed by warships, this marks a significant shift in U.S. efforts to combat narco-terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 01:02 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 01:02 IST
U.S. Military's Caribbean Strike Targets Venezuelan Drug Vessel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. military executed a 'lethal strike' in the Caribbean on Tuesday, targeting a Venezuelan vessel transporting illegal drugs, according to officials.

President Donald Trump, announcing the operation, noted that more details would be forthcoming from the Pentagon. 'We've had drugs flowing into our country for too long. These, specifically from Venezuela,' Trump stated at the White House.

This operation is the first of its kind in the region, as the United States positions warships in the southern Caribbean to fulfill Trump's vow to target drug cartels. Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed that the vessel was operated by a group identified as a terrorist organization by Washington.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Plan to Send Troops to Chicago Sparks Controversy

Trump's Plan to Send Troops to Chicago Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Space Command Headquarters to Alabama

Trump's Bold Move: Space Command Headquarters to Alabama

 United States
3
Judge Orders Google to Share Data, Sparking Online Search Competition

Judge Orders Google to Share Data, Sparking Online Search Competition

 Global
4
Wall Street Wobbles Under Bond Market Pressure

Wall Street Wobbles Under Bond Market Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025