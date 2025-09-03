U.S. Military's Caribbean Strike Targets Venezuelan Drug Vessel

The U.S. military executed a 'lethal strike' in the Caribbean on Tuesday, targeting a Venezuelan vessel transporting illegal drugs, according to officials.

President Donald Trump, announcing the operation, noted that more details would be forthcoming from the Pentagon. 'We've had drugs flowing into our country for too long. These, specifically from Venezuela,' Trump stated at the White House.

This operation is the first of its kind in the region, as the United States positions warships in the southern Caribbean to fulfill Trump's vow to target drug cartels. Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed that the vessel was operated by a group identified as a terrorist organization by Washington.

