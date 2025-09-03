Left Menu

Massive Data Leak: Britain's Costly Afghan Relocation Dilemma

Britain's Ministry of Defence is uncertain about the complete costs linked to relocating thousands of Afghans after a significant data leak. The National Audit Office questioned the £850 million cost estimate for the scheme, which arose after the leak endangered the lives of Afghan allies.

The UK's Ministry of Defence lacks clarity on the financial implications of relocating thousands of Afghans following an extensive data breach, according to a watchdog report. The National Audit Office has expressed doubts about the estimated £850 million cost.

In July, it emerged that Britain had instituted a covert operation in 2022 aimed at bringing Afghans to the UK. This followed the leaking of personal details, risking Taliban retaliation against those affected after their rise to power.

The 2022 breach is regarded as one of Britain's gravest security failures due to its financial and personal risks. The data of approximately 18,700 individuals was erroneously emailed outside the ministry and eventually surfaced on Facebook.

