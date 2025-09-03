India's Swift Humanitarian Response to Afghanistan's Earthquake Crisis

India has swiftly responded to the catastrophic earthquake in Afghanistan, delivering 21 tonnes of essential relief materials to the disaster-stricken nation. The earthquake, which struck in eastern Afghanistan, claimed the lives of over 1,400 individuals and left more than 2,500 injured.

In a statement made via social media platform 'X', External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized India's proactive approach in assisting Afghanistan during this crisis by confirming the arrival of the relief shipment in Kabul. The consignment includes crucial supplies such as blankets, tents, hygiene kits, water storage tanks, generators, and medical consumables.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reiterated India's commitment to Afghanistan, promising continuous humanitarian aid and support. The Indian government plans to closely monitor the situation and deliver further assistance as required in the coming days.