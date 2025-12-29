Left Menu

U.S. Pledges $2 Billion for Global Humanitarian Aid

The United States plans to contribute $2 billion in humanitarian aid to address hunger and disease globally. The initiative aims to help millions in need in various countries over the coming year. This aid will be managed by the United Nations' Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 20:34 IST
U.S. Pledges $2 Billion for Global Humanitarian Aid
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has announced a commitment to provide $2 billion in life-saving assistance aimed at combating hunger and disease across dozens of countries next year. This monumental pledge underscores the U.S. government's ongoing effort to address global humanitarian needs.

According to a statement released on Monday by the U.S. State Department, the substantial aid package will benefit tens of millions of people who are currently facing severe food shortages and health crises. The funds will be distributed through international channels to support vulnerable populations worldwide.

The execution of this aid initiative will be overseen by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, ensuring that the financial resources are effectively allocated to areas most in need. This collaboration signals a continued partnership between the U.S. and U.N. in addressing pressing global challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Dismisses Russian Accusations as 'Lies'

Zelenskiy Dismisses Russian Accusations as 'Lies'

 Ukraine
2
Russia Accuses Britain of Fueling Ukrainian Provocations

Russia Accuses Britain of Fueling Ukrainian Provocations

 Russia
3
Fog Crisis Disrupts Over 600 Flights at Delhi Airport

Fog Crisis Disrupts Over 600 Flights at Delhi Airport

 India
4
Ladakh's Digital Leap: Transforming Land Records with GIS Technology

Ladakh's Digital Leap: Transforming Land Records with GIS Technology

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025