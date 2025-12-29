U.S. Pledges $2 Billion for Global Humanitarian Aid

The United States has announced a commitment to provide $2 billion in life-saving assistance aimed at combating hunger and disease across dozens of countries next year. This monumental pledge underscores the U.S. government's ongoing effort to address global humanitarian needs.

According to a statement released on Monday by the U.S. State Department, the substantial aid package will benefit tens of millions of people who are currently facing severe food shortages and health crises. The funds will be distributed through international channels to support vulnerable populations worldwide.

The execution of this aid initiative will be overseen by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, ensuring that the financial resources are effectively allocated to areas most in need. This collaboration signals a continued partnership between the U.S. and U.N. in addressing pressing global challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)