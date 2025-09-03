Left Menu

Court Ruling Blocks Trump’s Wartime Law Deportation Bid

A federal appeals court has blocked President Trump's attempt to use the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 to expedite deportations of alleged Venezuelan gang members. The decision by the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals relies on arguments that the law was not intended for this type of use.

In a significant legal blow to President Donald Trump, a federal appeals court has ruled against his administration's use of an 18th-century wartime law intended to fast-track deportations of individuals accused of gang membership in Venezuela.

The ruling comes from the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals, often considered one of the most conservative federal appeals courts. By a 2-1 decision, the panel sided with immigrant rights lawyers and lower court judges who argued that Trump's invocation of the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 was misapplied.

The administration had targeted members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, deporting them to a notorious prison in El Salvador under the premise US courts could not release them. This case is likely to continue to the US Supreme Court for a conclusive decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

