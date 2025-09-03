UP RERA Cracks Down on Real Estate Payment Violations

The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP RERA) is taking a firm stance against developers accused of diverting homebuyers' payments into unauthorised accounts, bypassing established guidelines.

UP RERA has introduced a grievance system on its official platform, urging allottees to report violations to enhance oversight and protect consumers.

Chairman Sanjay Bhoosreddy has expressed a commitment to transparency and consumer safety, highlighting that only designated project Collection Accounts should receive payments, reinforcing the authority's zero-tolerance policy on such malpractices.