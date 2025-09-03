UP RERA Cracks Down on Real Estate Payment Violations
The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP RERA) has identified instances where some developers circumvent norms by depositing homebuyer payments into unauthorized accounts, risking financial safety. By launching a grievance platform, UP RERA aims to empower allottees to report these violations, ensuring consumer protection and regulatory transparency in the real estate sector.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 03-09-2025 09:19 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 09:19 IST
- Country:
- India
The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP RERA) is taking a firm stance against developers accused of diverting homebuyers' payments into unauthorised accounts, bypassing established guidelines.
UP RERA has introduced a grievance system on its official platform, urging allottees to report violations to enhance oversight and protect consumers.
Chairman Sanjay Bhoosreddy has expressed a commitment to transparency and consumer safety, highlighting that only designated project Collection Accounts should receive payments, reinforcing the authority's zero-tolerance policy on such malpractices.
Advertisement