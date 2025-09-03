Highway Tensions: The Struggle to Reopen Manipur's NH-2

The Zomi Council, representing tribal interests, has voiced strong opposition to the reopening of National Highway 2 (NH-2) in Manipur, citing ongoing extortion rackets that need dismantling. According to the council, this action would favor the Meitei community while leaving the Churachandpur region facing shortages and hunger.

NH-2 serves as a crucial lifeline for Manipur. Since ethnic clashes erupted in May 2023, access to this highway has been a strategic tool for communities, cutting off essential supplies to rival groups. While others may navigate the route between Imphal and Dimapur, the Meitei and Kuki communities remain separated by geographical strongholds and heavy security.

The government aims to make NH-2 accessible for all communities to restore peace in the region, which has seen significant casualties and displacement. The Zomi Council warned against any agreements to reopen the highway that neglect Kuki interests, citing ongoing illegal taxation and extortion that exploit local populations.