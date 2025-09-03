Left Menu

Highway Tensions: The Struggle to Reopen Manipur's NH-2

The Zomi Council opposes reopening of NH-2, a key Manipur highway, citing extortion-related issues. They argue the reopening would favor the Meitei community and betray the Kuki-Zo interests. The highway's closure, due to ethnic clashes, has led to resource scarcity, affecting thousands in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 03-09-2025 10:56 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 10:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Zomi Council, representing tribal interests, has voiced strong opposition to the reopening of National Highway 2 (NH-2) in Manipur, citing ongoing extortion rackets that need dismantling. According to the council, this action would favor the Meitei community while leaving the Churachandpur region facing shortages and hunger.

NH-2 serves as a crucial lifeline for Manipur. Since ethnic clashes erupted in May 2023, access to this highway has been a strategic tool for communities, cutting off essential supplies to rival groups. While others may navigate the route between Imphal and Dimapur, the Meitei and Kuki communities remain separated by geographical strongholds and heavy security.

The government aims to make NH-2 accessible for all communities to restore peace in the region, which has seen significant casualties and displacement. The Zomi Council warned against any agreements to reopen the highway that neglect Kuki interests, citing ongoing illegal taxation and extortion that exploit local populations.

