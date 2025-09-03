Missile Tensions: Israel Intercepts Yemeni Threat

The Israeli military reported intercepting a missile from Yemen on Wednesday, prompting sirens in Tel Aviv and other regions.

The Iran-backed Houthi rebels have been launching missiles to express solidarity with Palestinians, to which Israel has responded with airstrikes on Houthi regions in Yemen, including Hodeidah.

Notably, the Houthis have targeted Red Sea vessels since the onset of the Gaza conflict in October 2023, escalating tensions further.

