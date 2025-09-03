Missile Tensions: Israel Intercepts Yemeni Threat
The Israeli military intercepted a missile from Yemen, resulting in sirens across Tel Aviv. Yemen's Houthis have launched missiles towards Israel in solidarity with Palestinians. Israel retaliated by bombing Houthi-controlled areas, including Hodeidah, killing senior officials. The Houthis have been attacking vessels in the Red Sea since October 2023.
The Israeli military reported intercepting a missile from Yemen on Wednesday, prompting sirens in Tel Aviv and other regions.
The Iran-backed Houthi rebels have been launching missiles to express solidarity with Palestinians, to which Israel has responded with airstrikes on Houthi regions in Yemen, including Hodeidah.
Notably, the Houthis have targeted Red Sea vessels since the onset of the Gaza conflict in October 2023, escalating tensions further.
(With inputs from agencies.)
