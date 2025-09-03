Australia's Controversial Deportation Policy: A Modern Dilemma

Australia is on the verge of passing a contentious law that would simplify deporting non-citizens to third countries, stirring comparisons to former U.S. policies under Trump. Critics argue this move could equate to 'dumping' refugees into small islands, igniting human rights concerns.

Last week, Australia inked an agreement with Nauru to resettle hundreds denied refugee visas due to criminal records. The legislation, designed to minimize court challenges, promises A$400 million upfront and A$70 million annually for the scheme. It's expected to pass with support from the Liberal Party.

Nauru, heavily reliant on foreign aid and with significant debt obligations, stands to benefit from hosting an Australian processing center. While the UN has criticized Australia's offshore detention methods, this policy focuses on non-citizens whose visas were canceled on character grounds. Criticism continues as vulnerable individuals may face inadequate healthcare when deported.

