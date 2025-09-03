Left Menu

Australia's Controversial Deportation Policy: A Modern Dilemma

Australia is about to pass a new law facilitating the deportation of non-citizens to third countries, reviving criticism akin to Trump's immigration policies. The law, supported by the opposition, removes procedural fairness in such deportations. A deal with Nauru will handle affected groups and involves significant financial commitments from Australia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 12:52 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 12:52 IST
Australia's Controversial Deportation Policy: A Modern Dilemma
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Australia is on the verge of passing a contentious law that would simplify deporting non-citizens to third countries, stirring comparisons to former U.S. policies under Trump. Critics argue this move could equate to 'dumping' refugees into small islands, igniting human rights concerns.

Last week, Australia inked an agreement with Nauru to resettle hundreds denied refugee visas due to criminal records. The legislation, designed to minimize court challenges, promises A$400 million upfront and A$70 million annually for the scheme. It's expected to pass with support from the Liberal Party.

Nauru, heavily reliant on foreign aid and with significant debt obligations, stands to benefit from hosting an Australian processing center. While the UN has criticized Australia's offshore detention methods, this policy focuses on non-citizens whose visas were canceled on character grounds. Criticism continues as vulnerable individuals may face inadequate healthcare when deported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Putin Extends Invitation to Kim Amid Strengthened Ties

Putin Extends Invitation to Kim Amid Strengthened Ties

 Global
2
Illegally in India: Three Cousins Nabbed in Siliguri

Illegally in India: Three Cousins Nabbed in Siliguri

 India
3
Pat Cummins Unyielding: Overcoming Injury for Ashes Glory

Pat Cummins Unyielding: Overcoming Injury for Ashes Glory

 Australia
4
Raging Rains in Jammu & Kashmir: Lives Lost and Streets Submerged

Raging Rains in Jammu & Kashmir: Lives Lost and Streets Submerged

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025