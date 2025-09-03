Left Menu

Rains Storm Jammu and Kashmir: Schools, Highways Close Amid Rising Waters

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah conducted an emergency review in Jammu and Kashmir as heavy rains caused river levels to rise, leading to school closures and highway shutdowns. Residents are urged to adhere to advisories with more rain expected. Local officials are monitoring the situation closely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 03-09-2025 13:22 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 13:22 IST
Rains Storm Jammu and Kashmir: Schools, Highways Close Amid Rising Waters
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to unrelenting rains that intensified river flows across Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah took action to assess the critical situation.

Amid forecasts for continuing downpours, officials preemptively closed schools and colleges, while a vital highway remains shut due to hazards like landslides.

Detailed updates from the administration called for vigilant monitoring and public adherence to safety advisory measures, emphasizing caution near water bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Putin Extends Invitation to Kim Amid Strengthened Ties

Putin Extends Invitation to Kim Amid Strengthened Ties

 Global
2
Illegally in India: Three Cousins Nabbed in Siliguri

Illegally in India: Three Cousins Nabbed in Siliguri

 India
3
Pat Cummins Unyielding: Overcoming Injury for Ashes Glory

Pat Cummins Unyielding: Overcoming Injury for Ashes Glory

 Australia
4
Raging Rains in Jammu & Kashmir: Lives Lost and Streets Submerged

Raging Rains in Jammu & Kashmir: Lives Lost and Streets Submerged

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025