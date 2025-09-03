Rains Storm Jammu and Kashmir: Schools, Highways Close Amid Rising Waters
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah conducted an emergency review in Jammu and Kashmir as heavy rains caused river levels to rise, leading to school closures and highway shutdowns. Residents are urged to adhere to advisories with more rain expected. Local officials are monitoring the situation closely.
In response to unrelenting rains that intensified river flows across Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah took action to assess the critical situation.
Amid forecasts for continuing downpours, officials preemptively closed schools and colleges, while a vital highway remains shut due to hazards like landslides.
Detailed updates from the administration called for vigilant monitoring and public adherence to safety advisory measures, emphasizing caution near water bodies.
