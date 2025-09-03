Himachal Police: A Backbone Amidst Torrential Downpours

As relentless rain continues to flood Himachal Pradesh, DGP Ashok Tewari has mobilized a robust police response to safeguard communities and personnel. He's bolstering rescue, relief, and traffic operations while strengthening ties with disaster response agencies.

To ensure preparedness, directives have been issued for the provision of rain gear, food, and refreshments for police and home guard personnel working in demanding situations. Torch and rescue equipment maintenance, as well as fuel supplies for emergency vehicles, are being prioritized to guarantee swift action during emergencies.

Anticipating further dangers, the DGP highlights proactive deployment to flood and landslide-prone areas, emphasizing collaboration with local authorities for effective public safety messaging. The Himachal police, in coordination with NDRF and SDRF, remain vigilant, dedicated to protecting lives amid ongoing downpours.

(With inputs from agencies.)