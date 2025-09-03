Left Menu

Himachal Police: A Backbone Amidst Torrential Downpours

Himachal Pradesh's police force, led by DGP Ashok Tewari, is ramping up rescue, relief, and traffic efforts in response to heavy rainfall. Direction includes ensuring personnel safety, proper equipment, coordination with agencies, and preemptive deployment in flood-prone areas to ensure public and police safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 03-09-2025 13:57 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 13:57 IST
Himachal Police: A Backbone Amidst Torrential Downpours
  • Country:
  • India

As relentless rain continues to flood Himachal Pradesh, DGP Ashok Tewari has mobilized a robust police response to safeguard communities and personnel. He's bolstering rescue, relief, and traffic operations while strengthening ties with disaster response agencies.

To ensure preparedness, directives have been issued for the provision of rain gear, food, and refreshments for police and home guard personnel working in demanding situations. Torch and rescue equipment maintenance, as well as fuel supplies for emergency vehicles, are being prioritized to guarantee swift action during emergencies.

Anticipating further dangers, the DGP highlights proactive deployment to flood and landslide-prone areas, emphasizing collaboration with local authorities for effective public safety messaging. The Himachal police, in coordination with NDRF and SDRF, remain vigilant, dedicated to protecting lives amid ongoing downpours.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Putin Extends Invitation to Kim Amid Strengthened Ties

Putin Extends Invitation to Kim Amid Strengthened Ties

 Global
2
Illegally in India: Three Cousins Nabbed in Siliguri

Illegally in India: Three Cousins Nabbed in Siliguri

 India
3
Pat Cummins Unyielding: Overcoming Injury for Ashes Glory

Pat Cummins Unyielding: Overcoming Injury for Ashes Glory

 Australia
4
Raging Rains in Jammu & Kashmir: Lives Lost and Streets Submerged

Raging Rains in Jammu & Kashmir: Lives Lost and Streets Submerged

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025