EU's Data Transfer Deal with US Receives Judicial Nod Amid Privacy Concerns

The European Union's data transfer deal with the United States, established two years ago to replace previous pacts, received judicial approval from the EU's second-highest court this Wednesday. This ruling adds legal clarity for countless companies transferring personal data between continents for commercial purposes, including sectors like banking and technology.

The legal case emerged amidst tense EU-U.S. relations, exacerbated by EU's regulatory actions on Big Tech and retaliatory threats from former President Donald Trump. While the European Commission had asserted the adequacy of data protection in the deal, French lawmaker Philippe Latombe filed a lawsuit, citing insufficient safeguards for private and family life.

The General Court, however, stood by the Commission, asserting the U.S. provided sufficient protection for EU citizens' data. Despite Latombe's criticisms regarding a non-independent U.S. appeal body, the judges ruled in favor of maintaining the data transfer framework, albeit leaving room for appeals in the higher CJEU.

