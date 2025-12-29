Left Menu

Putin Empowers Russia to Reject International Court Rulings

President Vladimir Putin has signed a law allowing Russia to ignore judgments from foreign and international courts, a move seen as a response to European and Ukrainian efforts to prosecute Russian officials for alleged war crimes in Ukraine. This legislation aims to disregard rulings not based on international agreements with Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 29-12-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 18:46 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a significant legislative shift, President Vladimir Putin has enacted a law granting Russia the ability to dismiss judgments rendered by foreign and international courts. The measure, signed on Monday, is largely perceived as a counteraction to ongoing Western and Ukrainian attempts to hold Russian officials accountable for alleged war crimes in Ukraine, charges Moscow denies.

Amid these tensions, Ukraine and the Council of Europe agreed in June to establish a special tribunal. Additionally, Europe launched the International Claims Commission for Ukraine to facilitate financial compensation for the damage incurred by Russian military operations. Meanwhile, The Hague's International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Putin and five other Russians, accusing them of the unlawful deportation of Ukrainian children.

Responding to the ICC's actions, Kremlin officials dismissed the allegations and criticized the arrest warrants. The newly signed law enables Moscow to reject criminal case rulings by foreign courts that lack direct Russian involvement or are unsupported by U.N. Security Council resolutions, reinforcing its sovereignty against international legal constraints.

(With inputs from agencies.)

