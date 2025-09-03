Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Dowry Harassment Leads to Suspected Suicide in Bagalagunte

A 28-year-old woman, Poojashri, was found dead at her home in Bagalagunte, suspected to have died by suicide due to dowry harassment. Her husband, J Nandish, and his mother face charges of abetment to suicide. This follows another dowry-related death in Suddaguntepalya.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-09-2025 14:37 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 14:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A harrowing case unfolded in Bagalagunte, where a 28-year-old woman, N Poojashri, was discovered hanging at her home, leading to the arrest of her husband on charges of abetment to suicide and dowry harassment.

According to police investigations, Poojashri faced persistent harassment over dowry demands by her husband, J Nandish, and his mother, Shantamma. Allegations also included physical assault by Nandish due to infidelity suspicions.

This incident follows another similar tragedy in the city, where a 27-year-old woman reportedly took her life under dowry pressure, spotlighting a pressing social issue that demands attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

