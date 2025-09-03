Tragedy Strikes: Dowry Harassment Leads to Suspected Suicide in Bagalagunte

A harrowing case unfolded in Bagalagunte, where a 28-year-old woman, N Poojashri, was discovered hanging at her home, leading to the arrest of her husband on charges of abetment to suicide and dowry harassment.

According to police investigations, Poojashri faced persistent harassment over dowry demands by her husband, J Nandish, and his mother, Shantamma. Allegations also included physical assault by Nandish due to infidelity suspicions.

This incident follows another similar tragedy in the city, where a 27-year-old woman reportedly took her life under dowry pressure, spotlighting a pressing social issue that demands attention.

