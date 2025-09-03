India and Germany Eye Doubling Trade Volume Amid Talks of EU Trade Agreement

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul expressed optimism regarding doubling the trade volume between Germany and India during a visit to New Delhi.

Speaking with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Wadephul highlighted the importance of a potential free trade agreement between India and the European Union, suggesting it could be finalized in the coming months.

Emphasizing a strategic approach, he stated, "If others put up trade barriers, then we should respond by lowering them."

(With inputs from agencies.)