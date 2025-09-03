Left Menu

India and Germany Eye Doubling Trade Volume Amid Talks of EU Trade Agreement

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul expressed optimism about increasing trade with India, currently valued at 31 billion euros. During talks in New Delhi, Wadephul mentioned a potential India-EU trade agreement. He emphasized reducing trade barriers in response to others raising them.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 14:43 IST
India and Germany Eye Doubling Trade Volume Amid Talks of EU Trade Agreement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul expressed optimism regarding doubling the trade volume between Germany and India during a visit to New Delhi.

Speaking with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Wadephul highlighted the importance of a potential free trade agreement between India and the European Union, suggesting it could be finalized in the coming months.

Emphasizing a strategic approach, he stated, "If others put up trade barriers, then we should respond by lowering them."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Warning Signs: Germany's Energy Transition Dilemma

Warning Signs: Germany's Energy Transition Dilemma

 Germany
2
Syria Holds Officials Accountable for Sweida Violence

Syria Holds Officials Accountable for Sweida Violence

 Global
3
Pathway to Premium: IHCL's New Gateway Hotel in New Delhi

Pathway to Premium: IHCL's New Gateway Hotel in New Delhi

 India
4
Lorena Threatens Baja California with Life-Threatening Floods

Lorena Threatens Baja California with Life-Threatening Floods

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025