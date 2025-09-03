India and Germany Eye Doubling Trade Volume Amid Talks of EU Trade Agreement
German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul expressed optimism about increasing trade with India, currently valued at 31 billion euros. During talks in New Delhi, Wadephul mentioned a potential India-EU trade agreement. He emphasized reducing trade barriers in response to others raising them.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 14:43 IST
German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul expressed optimism regarding doubling the trade volume between Germany and India during a visit to New Delhi.
Speaking with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Wadephul highlighted the importance of a potential free trade agreement between India and the European Union, suggesting it could be finalized in the coming months.
Emphasizing a strategic approach, he stated, "If others put up trade barriers, then we should respond by lowering them."
