Takeshi Niinami: A Corporate Icon Entangled in Legal Controversy

Takeshi Niinami, a leading figure in Japan's business scene, stepped down from his roles at Suntory Holdings amidst a police investigation into his alleged purchase of THC supplements. Niinami maintains his actions were lawful and emphasized his decision to resign was to shield the company from potential harm.

The investigation, reported by Japanese media, is centered around THC-containing supplements. Niinami, addressing the Keizai Doyukai business lobby, asserted his innocence and expressed confidence that his actions would be eventually vindicated, while apologizing for any perceived carelessness.

Under Japan's stringent drug laws, possessing THC products above the legal limit can result in severe penalties. Despite the legal landscape, Niinami claims he procured CBD supplements legally in the U.S., a mistake resulting from a misunderstanding and external involvement. A similar compound, CBD, is legal in Japan, according to his statement.

