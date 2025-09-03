Left Menu

Takeshi Niinami: A Corporate Icon Entangled in Legal Controversy

Takeshi Niinami, a prominent Japanese business leader, resigned from Suntory Holdings amid a police investigation into his alleged purchase of supplements containing THC. Niinami, who insists on his innocence, aims to avoid impacting the company. Japan's strict drug laws come under the spotlight in this unfolding story.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 15:06 IST
Takeshi Niinami: A Corporate Icon Entangled in Legal Controversy

Takeshi Niinami, a leading figure in Japan's business scene, stepped down from his roles at Suntory Holdings amidst a police investigation into his alleged purchase of THC supplements. Niinami maintains his actions were lawful and emphasized his decision to resign was to shield the company from potential harm.

The investigation, reported by Japanese media, is centered around THC-containing supplements. Niinami, addressing the Keizai Doyukai business lobby, asserted his innocence and expressed confidence that his actions would be eventually vindicated, while apologizing for any perceived carelessness.

Under Japan's stringent drug laws, possessing THC products above the legal limit can result in severe penalties. Despite the legal landscape, Niinami claims he procured CBD supplements legally in the U.S., a mistake resulting from a misunderstanding and external involvement. A similar compound, CBD, is legal in Japan, according to his statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pathway to Premium: IHCL's New Gateway Hotel in New Delhi

Pathway to Premium: IHCL's New Gateway Hotel in New Delhi

 India
2
Lorena Threatens Baja California with Life-Threatening Floods

Lorena Threatens Baja California with Life-Threatening Floods

 Global
3
Devastation in Kunar: Tragedy and Resilience After Afghanistan's Deadly Earthquake

Devastation in Kunar: Tragedy and Resilience After Afghanistan's Deadly Eart...

 Global
4
OPEC+ Discusses Further Oil Production Boost as Market Share Strategy Unfolds

OPEC+ Discusses Further Oil Production Boost as Market Share Strategy Unfold...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025