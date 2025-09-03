China Backs Indonesia's Stability Amidst Domestic Protests
China has expressed support for Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto's efforts to restore order and stability in Indonesia. President Xi Jinping emphasized the importance of cooperation between China and Indonesia to maintain regional peace and fairness. Prabowo's attendance at China's military parade drew significant protests back home.
In a show of support, China has pledged its backing to Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto's government as it seeks to restore order amid internal unrest. This assurance was conveyed by President Xi Jinping during their meeting on Wednesday, according to state-run media outlet Xinhua.
Despite facing significant protests domestically, President Subianto made an unexpected appearance at China's military parade on the same day, highlighting the diplomatic exchanges between the two nations.
President Xi underscored the importance of collaboration between China and Indonesia, particularly as influential nations of the Global South. He emphasized the need to resist unilateral actions and uphold regional peace, stability, and international justice.
