A Judge's Verdict: The Future of Boeing's Legal Battle

A critical hearing is set as a U.S. judge will decide on a deal between Boeing and the Justice Department concerning charges from the fatal 737 MAX crashes. The agreement allows Boeing to avoid prosecution.

Judge Reed O'Connor of Texas will evaluate the proposed deal, which has been met with objections from families of crash victims. The deal bypasses independent oversight, a point of contention for the families. They argue the move undermines public interest.

The Justice Department announced Boeing will contribute over $1 billion towards fines and compensation. Despite previous settlements, Boeing's legal woes persist, with scrutiny from the FAA intensifying after a recent MAX 9 incident.