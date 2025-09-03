Progress in EU-Mercosur Trade Negotiations

The push towards concluding the EU-Mercosur trade deal is gaining momentum, as stated by French Trade Minister Laurent Saint-Martin. He revealed the development on Wednesday via a post on the social media platform X, emphasizing the positive trajectory of the negotiations.

Saint-Martin highlighted the recent presentation by the European Commission, which unveiled a package focusing on a pivotal aspect of the EU-Mercosur agreement. This package notably introduces the principle of a strengthened safeguard clause, specifically targeting agricultural products, deemed crucial by several stakeholders.

As part of its due diligence, France is set to examine the proposal thoroughly. This crucial step will determine the nation's next move in accepting or recommending changes to the trade agreement, ensuring national interests are preserved and enhanced throughout the process.