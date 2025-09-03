During an 80th-anniversary military parade marking the end of World War Two, Russian President Vladimir Putin and China's President Xi Jinping engaged in an intriguing conversation about human longevity, caught on an open microphone. The event was heavily broadcast worldwide, capturing attention for its surprising insights into future technological advancements.

Officials from over 20 non-Western countries, including North Korea's Kim Jong Un, joined the parade, where discussions of biotechnology optimizing human lifespan were discerned. Experts suggest potential human lifespans reaching as much as 150 years, emphasizing the rapidly evolving field of organ transplantation.

As world leaders gathered, Xi urged the global community to choose "peace or war," while inspections of modern military equipment ensued. The event also saw the signing of pivotal agreements between Putin and Xi, broadening cooperation between Russia and China across various domains.

