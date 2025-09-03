Left Menu

Controversy Over Rahul Gandhi's U.S. Statement Sparks Legal Battle

The Allahabad High Court has reserved its verdict on a plea seeking an FIR against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for an alleged statement made in the U.S., claiming it was provocative and divisive. Both Gandhi's counsel and additional advocate general debated jurisdiction and the need for a clear context.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 03-09-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 17:21 IST
The Allahabad High Court has put on hold the decision of a special court that asked a magisterial court to consider filing an FIR against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. The case revolves around an inflammatory statement Gandhi allegedly made in the United States last year.

Gandhi's legal representative, senior advocate Gopal Chaturvedi, argued that the complainant's application failed to mention the date of the alleged statement. He stressed that without the full context of the statement, the allegations could not be substantiated.

Additional Advocate General Manish Goel emphasized the need for investigation, stating that the statement, made on foreign soil by an opposition leader, warranted further scrutiny. Mishra, a Varanasi resident, sought legal action against Gandhi, but faced rejections, prompting him to take the matter to higher courts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

