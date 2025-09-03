Mashatile to Lead Land Reform, Social Cohesion, and Clean Cities Drive in W Cape

Deputy President Paul Mashatile will this week embark on a three-day oversight visit to the Western Cape’s Overberg District Municipality, from Thursday to Saturday (4–6 September), as part of government’s efforts to advance land reform, promote community development, and encourage cleaner, sustainable environments through active citizen participation.

Strengthening the Land Reform Programme

As Chair of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Land Reform and Agriculture, Deputy President Mashatile has prioritised community outreach visits to areas that have benefitted from government’s land restitution and redistribution programmes. These visits aim to highlight the state’s commitment to speeding up land reform, strengthening agricultural productivity, and attracting new investment into farming enterprises.

On Thursday, Mashatile will visit Klein Ezeljacht Farm 126, situated in the Theewaterskloof Local Municipality near Caledon. The farm, supported through the government’s Land Development Support Programme, produces apples, pears, grain, and livestock. The programme assists historically disadvantaged farmers to become commercially viable, ensuring they move beyond subsistence farming to large-scale, market-driven production.

Mashatile will be joined by Minister of Land Reform and Rural Development Mzwanele Nyhontso and other officials to engage with local farming stakeholders. The discussions are expected to centre on how government can better support emerging farmers through training, mentorship, technical expertise, and access to finance.

The Presidency has indicated that the visit underscores government’s recognition of the ongoing challenges in the agricultural sector, including limited access to funding, rising production costs, and the impact of climate change on food security.

Supporting NGOs and Social Cohesion

On Friday, Mashatile will attend the inaugural charity gala dinner organised by Phawu Lethu Skills Development Training, an NGO that works to uplift communities through training, skills development, and support for vulnerable households. The event, to be held at the Arabella Golf Course in Kleinmond, reflects the Deputy President’s role as champion of Social Cohesion and Moral Regeneration initiatives.

Government has emphasised the importance of NGOs in tackling pressing socio-economic challenges such as hunger, disaster recovery, and poverty. By attending the gala, Mashatile is reaffirming government’s commitment to partnering with civil society organisations to restore hope and dignity to affected communities.

Clean Cities and Towns Campaign in Zwelihle

The oversight visit will conclude on Saturday when Mashatile leads a Clean Cities and Towns campaign in Zwelihle township, located in the Overstrand Local Municipality. This national initiative promotes cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable urban and rural environments.

The campaign encourages communities to take collective ownership of public spaces, while also fostering competition among municipalities to maintain high standards of cleanliness and service delivery. It further seeks to support South Africa’s developmental objectives by boosting public health, improving infrastructure, and encouraging investment in renewable energy and green technologies.

Overberg’s Strategic Importance

The Overberg region, where the Deputy President will be conducting his oversight, is a critical contributor to South Africa’s economy through agriculture, tourism, and conservation. Known as one of the world’s premier land-based whale watching destinations in Hermanus, the area also boasts Blue Flag beaches, marine reserves, and globally significant fynbos biodiversity within the Cape Floral Kingdom.

Eco-tourism, wine tourism, and adventure travel are key drivers of the local economy, making the region a strategic focus for sustainable development. Government hopes that by aligning land reform, agricultural growth, environmental management, and tourism development, the Overberg can serve as a model for inclusive and sustainable rural economic growth.

High-Level Delegation

Deputy President Mashatile will be joined on this visit by a senior delegation that includes Minister of Tourism Patricia de Lille, Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation David Mahlobo, and Overstrand Local Municipality Mayor Archie Klaas, alongside other senior officials.

The multi-sectoral delegation reflects the cross-cutting nature of the issues being addressed, ranging from land reform and agriculture to tourism, water security, and environmental management.

Broader National Objectives

Mashatile’s Western Cape programme is part of a broader government strategy to ensure that land reform is not only about restitution and redistribution but also about building sustainable agricultural enterprises. At the same time, his leadership of the Clean Cities and Towns campaign highlights the importance of community-driven environmental stewardship in achieving a healthier, greener South Africa.

By bringing together farmers, NGOs, municipalities, and communities, the Deputy President’s visit seeks to demonstrate how government, civil society, and ordinary citizens can work together to build inclusive growth and shared prosperity.