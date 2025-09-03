BSF Helicopter Rescue: Bringing 45 Civilians to Safety Amidst Floods
The BSF executed a high-risk rescue using a helicopter to save 45 civilians stranded in a flooded village in Akhnoor sector. Other rescue teams couldn't access Fathu Kotli village due to rising Chenab river levels. The helicopter completed three sorties amid rainfall to safely evacuate everyone.
In a bold and high-stakes operation, the Border Security Force (BSF) deployed a helicopter to successfully rescue 45 civilians, including women and children, trapped in the flooded Akhnoor sector village near the Chenab river on Wednesday.
Upon requests from the police and disaster response teams, which struggled due to the river's rising water levels, the BSF swiftly responded. Villagers in Fathu Kotli found themselves isolated when the Chenab river surpassed its 42-foot evacuation threshold.
Despite relentless rainfall, the BSF's helicopter made three daring sorties, ultimately ensuring the safe evacuation of all affected civilians to higher ground, while showcasing remarkable coordination under pressure.
