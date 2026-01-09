Kurdish Councils Stand Firm: No Evacuation Amid Aleppo Ceasefire
Kurdish councils in Aleppo have announced they will not evacuate areas under their control despite a ceasefire agreement aimed at ending clashes between Kurdish forces and Syrian government troops. The councils assert that leaving would amount to surrender and pledge to continue defending their neighborhoods.
Kurdish councils in Syria's Aleppo declared on Friday their refusal to evacuate territories under their command as part of a ceasefire agreement intended to halt recent confrontations.
A statement released by Syrian Kurdish media reports that officials from Aleppo's Ashrafiyah and Sheikh Maksoud districts dismissed evacuation calls as 'a call to surrender'.
The councils emphasized the determination of Kurdish forces to continue defending their neighborhoods against opposing troops.
