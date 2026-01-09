Left Menu

Kurdish Councils Stand Firm: No Evacuation Amid Aleppo Ceasefire

Kurdish councils in Aleppo have announced they will not evacuate areas under their control despite a ceasefire agreement aimed at ending clashes between Kurdish forces and Syrian government troops. The councils assert that leaving would amount to surrender and pledge to continue defending their neighborhoods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2026 15:39 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 15:39 IST
Kurdish Councils Stand Firm: No Evacuation Amid Aleppo Ceasefire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Kurdish councils in Syria's Aleppo declared on Friday their refusal to evacuate territories under their command as part of a ceasefire agreement intended to halt recent confrontations.

A statement released by Syrian Kurdish media reports that officials from Aleppo's Ashrafiyah and Sheikh Maksoud districts dismissed evacuation calls as 'a call to surrender'.

The councils emphasized the determination of Kurdish forces to continue defending their neighborhoods against opposing troops.

TRENDING

1
Pope Leo Condemns Military Diplomacy, Urges Human Rights Protection

Pope Leo Condemns Military Diplomacy, Urges Human Rights Protection

 Global
2
King Kazu: The Ageless Soccer Legend Continues His Journey

King Kazu: The Ageless Soccer Legend Continues His Journey

 Japan
3
Kyvex Bolsters Leadership with Strategic Appointments in AI Expansion

Kyvex Bolsters Leadership with Strategic Appointments in AI Expansion

 India
4
BJP Promises Transformation in Bhiwandi's Powerloom Sector Ahead of Municipal Polls

BJP Promises Transformation in Bhiwandi's Powerloom Sector Ahead of Municipa...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Population Growth to Prosperity: How Africa Can Unlock Its Demographic Dividend

Building Health-Promoting Schools in Africa: A Practical Framework for Learning and Care

Regulating AI in the Real World: Why Capacity Building Matters More Than Rules

From Strategy to Safeguards: Assessing Vietnam’s Readiness for Ethical AI Adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026