Mayon Volcano Triggers Mass Evacuation Amid Eruptions

A series of mild eruptions at Mayon Volcano, the most active in the Philippines, has forced nearly 3,000 villagers to evacuate from its foothills, officials said Wednesday.

The alert level around Mayon was raised to level 3 after recent rockfalls, some as large as cars, were detected along with fast-moving pyroclastic flows. These developments prompted authorities to take action to protect residents.

Despite the danger, the volcano remains a major tourist attraction because of its cone shape. However, the eruptions increase the risks for over 2,800 people who have been evacuated and the thousands more living in a permanent danger zone.