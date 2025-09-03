Autocratic Alliance: A Challenge to Global Order

Kaja Kallas, the European Union's foreign policy chief, expressed alarm on Wednesday over a recent military parade in Beijing that was attended by leaders from China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea. She described the gathering as an 'autocratic alliance' intent on challenging the established international norms.

Speaking to reporters in Brussels, Kallas noted the stark contrast between Western diplomatic meetings and the parade, which she argued aims to swiftly pivot towards a new global power structure.

Kallas emphasized that the presence of President Xi alongside the leaders of Russia, Iran, and North Korea was more than just anti-Western theatrics, but a direct threat to the stability of a rules-based world order.