Left Menu

Human Rights Oversight: Palghar Building Collapse Sparks Investigation

The NHRC has issued notices to Maharashtra's government and police over the collapse of a four-storey building in Palghar, claiming 17 lives. The building was reportedly unauthorised. Despite paying taxes to the local municipal corporation, residents believed the building was officially sanctioned. The NHRC seeks a detailed report within two weeks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 18:02 IST
Human Rights Oversight: Palghar Building Collapse Sparks Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has initiated an inquiry into the tragic collapse of a four-storey apartment building in Palghar district, Maharashtra, which resulted in 17 fatalities last month. Notices have been sent to both the state government and the police chief to assess the circumstances.

According to NHRC's statement, the building was constructed over ten years ago without proper authorization. Despite this, residents had been regularly paying taxes to the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation, assuming legitimacy based on notarised documents.

Reports suggest the collapse may be due to substandard construction materials, and previous vacate warnings were unheeded. The NHRC is demanding a comprehensive report in two weeks to address potential human rights breaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Allegations of Misuse of CAPF: A Threat to National Security

Allegations of Misuse of CAPF: A Threat to National Security

 India
2
Congress Accuses BJP of Manipulating Election Process

Congress Accuses BJP of Manipulating Election Process

 India
3
Operation Rahat: The Unsung Heroes of Flood Rescue

Operation Rahat: The Unsung Heroes of Flood Rescue

 India
4
Facebook Romance Leads to Rescued Drama in Assam

Facebook Romance Leads to Rescued Drama in Assam

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025