Human Rights Oversight: Palghar Building Collapse Sparks Investigation

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has initiated an inquiry into the tragic collapse of a four-storey apartment building in Palghar district, Maharashtra, which resulted in 17 fatalities last month. Notices have been sent to both the state government and the police chief to assess the circumstances.

According to NHRC's statement, the building was constructed over ten years ago without proper authorization. Despite this, residents had been regularly paying taxes to the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation, assuming legitimacy based on notarised documents.

Reports suggest the collapse may be due to substandard construction materials, and previous vacate warnings were unheeded. The NHRC is demanding a comprehensive report in two weeks to address potential human rights breaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)