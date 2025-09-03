Job Scam Bust: Woman Arrested in Arunachal Pradesh

The Arunachal Pradesh Police have apprehended a woman accused of scamming students with false job promises. She was arrested in Naharlagun, following a written complaint. The accused reportedly collected Rs 4,000 to Rs 10,000 from approximately 66 students.

SP Nyelam Nega confirmed that a case is registered under Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the accused. She has been presented before a local court for further proceedings.

Authorities are continuing their investigation into the extent of the scam and any other possible victims or accomplices involved in this fraudulent scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)