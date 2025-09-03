Left Menu

Job Scam Bust: Woman Arrested in Arunachal Pradesh

A woman in Arunachal Pradesh has been arrested for allegedly scamming around 66 students by collecting money under the guise of providing jobs. The police, acting on a complaint, apprehended her in Naharlagun. She reportedly collected amounts between Rs 4,000 to Rs 10,000. Investigation continues.

Updated: 03-09-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 18:45 IST
Job Scam Bust: Woman Arrested in Arunachal Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Arunachal Pradesh Police have apprehended a woman accused of scamming students with false job promises. She was arrested in Naharlagun, following a written complaint. The accused reportedly collected Rs 4,000 to Rs 10,000 from approximately 66 students.

SP Nyelam Nega confirmed that a case is registered under Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the accused. She has been presented before a local court for further proceedings.

Authorities are continuing their investigation into the extent of the scam and any other possible victims or accomplices involved in this fraudulent scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)

