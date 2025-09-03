Tragic Consequences of a Social Media Dispute: Husband's Fatal Actions in Delhi
Aman, a 35-year-old e-rickshaw driver in Delhi, allegedly killed his wife over social media disputes and subsequently died after consuming poison. The incident followed escalating arguments over her social media activity, with the wife describing herself as a social media artist. The couple had two sons.
In a tragic turn of events, a 35-year-old man identified as Aman allegedly murdered his wife following a quarrel over her social media activities in Najafgarh, Delhi.
According to police reports, the couple frequently argued over the wife's active presence and content creation on various social media platforms.
Tragically, after the incident, Aman consumed poison in a suicide attempt and succumbed to his injuries, leaving behind two young sons.
