Left Menu

Tragic Consequences of a Social Media Dispute: Husband's Fatal Actions in Delhi

Aman, a 35-year-old e-rickshaw driver in Delhi, allegedly killed his wife over social media disputes and subsequently died after consuming poison. The incident followed escalating arguments over her social media activity, with the wife describing herself as a social media artist. The couple had two sons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 18:49 IST
Tragic Consequences of a Social Media Dispute: Husband's Fatal Actions in Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, a 35-year-old man identified as Aman allegedly murdered his wife following a quarrel over her social media activities in Najafgarh, Delhi.

According to police reports, the couple frequently argued over the wife's active presence and content creation on various social media platforms.

Tragically, after the incident, Aman consumed poison in a suicide attempt and succumbed to his injuries, leaving behind two young sons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Political Drama: Court Rulings and Currency Crisis

Turkish Political Drama: Court Rulings and Currency Crisis

 Global
2
India Urges Swift Return of Ariha Shah from German Foster Care

India Urges Swift Return of Ariha Shah from German Foster Care

 India
3
Google's Search Engine Shake-Up: A Win for Rivals Amid Antitrust Spotlight

Google's Search Engine Shake-Up: A Win for Rivals Amid Antitrust Spotlight

 Global
4
New Twist in Sheena Bora Murder Trial as Witness Claims Sheena Was Alive Post-Alleged Murder

New Twist in Sheena Bora Murder Trial as Witness Claims Sheena Was Alive Pos...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025