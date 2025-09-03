UAE Draws 'Red Line' Over West Bank Annexation Amid Abraham Accords Tension

The United Arab Emirates issued a stern warning to Israel, indicating that any annexation of the occupied West Bank would cross a 'red line' for Abu Dhabi. Such a move, the UAE warned, would potentially dismantle the Abraham Accords, which were pivotal in normalizing relations between the two nations.

This pronouncement marks one of the strongest criticisms from the UAE, one of the three Arab signatories of the accords, following the resurgence of conflict in Gaza. The ongoing conflict, initiated by Hamas, has prompted global condemnation of Israel's military actions, impacting Trump's ambitions to widen the agreements' reach.

Meanwhile, plans initiated by Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich to partition the West Bank raise further alarms, as they threaten to nullify the realization of a Palestinian state. Amid these developments, regional leaders emphasize the necessity for a two-state solution to secure enduring peace and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)