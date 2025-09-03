Assam's Vigilance: 13 Bangladeshis Apprehended and Pushed Back

Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, announced the apprehension and repatriation of 13 Bangladeshi nationals from Barpeta district on Wednesday.

The group included three women and seven children, demonstrating Assam's proactive stance against illegal infiltration, according to Sarma's post on social media platform X.

Assam is vigilant along its 267.5 km border with Bangladesh, supported by multiple Integrated Check Posts, ensuring adherence to immigration laws while accommodating returning Indian passport holders.

(With inputs from agencies.)