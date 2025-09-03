Left Menu

Assam's Vigilance: 13 Bangladeshis Apprehended and Pushed Back

Thirteen Bangladeshi nationals, including three women and seven children, were apprehended and sent back from Assam's Barpeta district. Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized the state's alertness in managing illegal infiltration. Assam shares over 267 km of border with Bangladesh, equipped with integrated check posts for monitoring.

Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, announced the apprehension and repatriation of 13 Bangladeshi nationals from Barpeta district on Wednesday.

The group included three women and seven children, demonstrating Assam's proactive stance against illegal infiltration, according to Sarma's post on social media platform X.

Assam is vigilant along its 267.5 km border with Bangladesh, supported by multiple Integrated Check Posts, ensuring adherence to immigration laws while accommodating returning Indian passport holders.

