Assam's Vigilance: 13 Bangladeshis Apprehended and Pushed Back
Thirteen Bangladeshi nationals, including three women and seven children, were apprehended and sent back from Assam's Barpeta district. Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized the state's alertness in managing illegal infiltration. Assam shares over 267 km of border with Bangladesh, equipped with integrated check posts for monitoring.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 03-09-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 20:02 IST
- Country:
- India
Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, announced the apprehension and repatriation of 13 Bangladeshi nationals from Barpeta district on Wednesday.
The group included three women and seven children, demonstrating Assam's proactive stance against illegal infiltration, according to Sarma's post on social media platform X.
Assam is vigilant along its 267.5 km border with Bangladesh, supported by multiple Integrated Check Posts, ensuring adherence to immigration laws while accommodating returning Indian passport holders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Cong, Rahul Gandhi not apologising for 'abuses' against PM, trying to politicise matter, alleges Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati.
Forces opposing eviction drives want to make Assam fundamentalist Islamic state, we will not allow it, claims CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Himanta Biswa Sarma and his govt must be appreciated for honouring Golap Borbora who had no links with BJP: Amit Shah in Guwahati.