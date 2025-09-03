Delhi Labour Minister Kapil Mishra Prioritizes Workers' Rights and Vacancies

In a recent meeting, Delhi Labour Minister Kapil Mishra directed officials to expedite the process of filling all pending vacancies within the Labour Department. Emphasizing workers' rights, he called for firmness and sensitivity in safeguarding them.

As preparations for the upcoming Vishwakarma Day were discussed, Mishra highlighted the importance of this observance, which also coincides with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday. The minister stressed that the swift resolution of grievances, especially for registered and economically weak workers, embodies the department's primary responsibility.

In addition to instituting a biometric attendance system to ensure punctuality among employees, Mishra warned of punitive measures for tardiness. He also called for the swift resolution of labour cases and declared that negligence would not be tolerated, reaffirming that meeting workers' needs is a top priority.