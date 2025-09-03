Left Menu

New Twist in Sheena Bora Murder Trial as Witness Claims Sheena Was Alive Post-Alleged Murder

In the Sheena Bora murder trial, key witness Vidhie Mukerjea claims Bora was alive days after her alleged murder, with evidence from a recorded call suggesting her presence. This differs from the prosecution's timeline, potentially impacting the high-profile case's direction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-09-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 20:24 IST
In a dramatic development in the Sheena Bora murder trial, key witness Vidhie Mukerjea testified that Bora was with her boyfriend, Rahul Mukerjea, until at least April 26, 2012—two days post her alleged murder date.

Vidhie Mukerjea identified Sheena's voice from a telephone recording between Rahul and a caretaker, suggesting Bora's presence well after the prosecution's alleged timeline of her murder.

This revelation could change the case dynamics, as Vidhie's testimony contradicts the prosecution's assertion that Bora was murdered on April 24, 2012, by her mother, Indrani Mukerjea, and accomplices.

