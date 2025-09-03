New Twist in Sheena Bora Murder Trial as Witness Claims Sheena Was Alive Post-Alleged Murder

In a dramatic development in the Sheena Bora murder trial, key witness Vidhie Mukerjea testified that Bora was with her boyfriend, Rahul Mukerjea, until at least April 26, 2012—two days post her alleged murder date.

Vidhie Mukerjea identified Sheena's voice from a telephone recording between Rahul and a caretaker, suggesting Bora's presence well after the prosecution's alleged timeline of her murder.

This revelation could change the case dynamics, as Vidhie's testimony contradicts the prosecution's assertion that Bora was murdered on April 24, 2012, by her mother, Indrani Mukerjea, and accomplices.

