Tragic Altercation in Mayurbhanj: Husband Allegedly Murders Wife
In Mayurbhanj district's Chaulaghori village, a domestic dispute turned deadly as a man allegedly killed his wife, Mina Singh, by striking her with a stone. The suspect, reportedly intoxicated, was arrested by local police. The incident has prompted an ongoing investigation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Baripada | Updated: 03-09-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 22:11 IST
In a shocking incident in Mayurbhanj district, a man is accused of murdering his wife during a violent altercation.
The tragic event unfolded in Chaulaghori village under the jurisdiction of Bangriposhi police station, leaving the community in disbelief.
The suspect was reportedly intoxicated at the time of the assault, which proved fatal for 27-year-old Mina Singh. Law enforcement has swiftly acted, arresting the accused and launching an investigation. Mina Singh's body has been sent for postmortem at PRM Medical College and Hospital in Baripada, as authorities seek answers to this harrowing crime.
