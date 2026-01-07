Budaun Police Crack Down On Fake Call Centre Scam

In a significant breakthrough, Budaun Police on Wednesday dismantled a fraudulent call centre housed in a local residence, leading to the arrest of six individuals. The operation targeted job seekers from multiple states, offering fake placements in banks and finance companies, officials revealed.

The accused employed virtual identities and counterfeit documentation to execute their fraudulent activities. Through their scheme, they managed to collect assets worth nearly Rs 10 crore, prompting the police investigation following reports of cybercrime.

Authorities seized a laptop, smartphones, SIM cards, and cash during the raid. The six individuals, identified as Vivek, Sanskar Patel, Anshu Patel, Isha Sahu, Meenakshi, and Akanksha Patel, were presented in court and subsequently jailed. The gang's operation spanned across platforms like 'Work India,' used to lure and defraud unsuspecting victims, police said.

