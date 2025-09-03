Left Menu

Unrest in Indonesia: Police Accountability Questioned Amid Protests

Nationwide anti-government protests in Indonesia, driven by students, workers, and rights groups, have escalated following police violence. The firing of a police officer involved in a civilian death highlights tensions. President Prabowo promises reform, but demonstrations persist, driven by calls for accountability and transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 22:45 IST
Unrest in Indonesia: Police Accountability Questioned Amid Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In Indonesia, a wave of anti-government protests has erupted, fueled by public outcry against police violence and state expenditure priorities. Nationwide unrest has been marked by the tragic death of a bystander, prompting authorities to dismiss a police officer involved in the incident.

Despite assurances from President Prabowo Subianto regarding reforms, protests driven by students, workers, and rights groups continue to mount. Demonstrators demand widespread accountability for police actions and a reevaluation of lawmakers' benefits, amidst accusations of governmental oversight.

The volatile situation poses potential risks to Indonesia's economic and political stability. As Fitch Ratings warns of possible impacts on sovereign credit, the government faces increasing pressure from various factions, including a pivotal meeting with student unions to address grievances.

TRENDING

1
Final Call: Delhi University Launches Mop-Up Round for UG Admissions

Final Call: Delhi University Launches Mop-Up Round for UG Admissions

 India
2
Insurance Premia Slashed: GST Exemption Brings Relief

Insurance Premia Slashed: GST Exemption Brings Relief

 India
3
Punjab's Swift Response to Flood Crisis: Rs 71 Crore Relief Fund Released

Punjab's Swift Response to Flood Crisis: Rs 71 Crore Relief Fund Released

 India
4
Swift GST Refunds: A Lifeline for Exporters

Swift GST Refunds: A Lifeline for Exporters

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025