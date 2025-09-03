Unrest in Indonesia: Police Accountability Questioned Amid Protests

In Indonesia, a wave of anti-government protests has erupted, fueled by public outcry against police violence and state expenditure priorities. Nationwide unrest has been marked by the tragic death of a bystander, prompting authorities to dismiss a police officer involved in the incident.

Despite assurances from President Prabowo Subianto regarding reforms, protests driven by students, workers, and rights groups continue to mount. Demonstrators demand widespread accountability for police actions and a reevaluation of lawmakers' benefits, amidst accusations of governmental oversight.

The volatile situation poses potential risks to Indonesia's economic and political stability. As Fitch Ratings warns of possible impacts on sovereign credit, the government faces increasing pressure from various factions, including a pivotal meeting with student unions to address grievances.