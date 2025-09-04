Left Menu

Tragedy and Resilience: VP Vance Visits After Church Shooting

Vice President JD Vance met with victims’ families following a Minneapolis church shooting that claimed two young lives and injured 21 others. The Vances visited the site, met with victims, and refrained from commenting on gun laws. Community members displayed signs calling for change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Minneapolis | Updated: 04-09-2025 02:49 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 02:49 IST
Vice President JD Vance on Wednesday visited Minneapolis following a tragic shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church that resulted in the deaths of two schoolchildren and wounded 21 other individuals. This heart-wrenching event occurred during the first Mass of the school year at the nearby Annunciation Catholic School.

At the church, Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance met privately with the families of victims, including the parents of Fletcher Merkel, 8, and Harper Moyski, 10, who lost their lives during the attack. The couple paid respects and laid flowers at a memorial outside the church, reading messages left by mourners. Despite the emotional gravity of their visit, Vance avoided commenting on Minnesota's gun legislation.

Community reactions intensified with several gathered at the church holding signs advocating for stricter gun control measures. Protestors expressed frustration over repeated tragedies and lack of policy changes. The visit concluded with Vance visiting Children's Hospital to meet other young victims undergoing recovery after the brutal incident.

