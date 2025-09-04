Bipartisan Breakthrough: Congress Unites to Tackle Stock Trading Ban

An unexpected coalition in the House is championing a bill preventing members of Congress and their families from owning and trading individual stocks. This unusual partnership spans the political spectrum, involving members from the far right, left, and moderates, showing the strength of voter support for this initiative.

While Congress has debated similar proposals for years, this effort gained momentum after a Senate committee approved a related bill by GOP Sen. Josh Hawley, which also targets future presidents and vice presidents. The House version currently focuses on Congress, with lawmakers indicating they'll consider extending it to the executive branch if warranted.

The bill's unveiling was buoyant, though its path through the Senate remains challenging, requiring at least 60 votes to pass. Despite the celebratory tone, opposition persists, as highlighted by Rep. Seth Magaziner's admission of vocal dissent from some quarters.

