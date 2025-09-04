Violent Encounter in Jharkhand: Security Personnel Killed in TSPC Clash

An intense gunfight with the banned Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC) left two security personnel dead and one injured in Jharkhand's Palamu district. The confrontation unfolded in the early hours on Thursday, according to Palamu Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Naushad Alam.

The tragic encounter took place in the Kedal area, under the jurisdiction of the Manatu Police Station, around 12:30 a.m., police sources reported. The injured jawan received immediate medical attention at Medinirai Medical College and Hospital.

This incident marks another violent clash in the region, underscoring the persistent challenges faced by security forces in battling insurgent groups like the TSPC, a splinter faction of CPI (Maoist), notorious for their aggressive activities in the area.