Supreme Court to Decide Trump’s Tariff Authority

The Trump administration is seeking a Supreme Court review to determine the legality of tariffs imposed under emergency conditions. The Justice Department is challenging a recent ruling that deemed most tariffs illegal, impacting Trump's international economic strategy. Tariffs remain effective until October 14.

Updated: 04-09-2025 08:11 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 08:11 IST
The Trump administration has approached the Supreme Court to determine whether former President Donald Trump had the legal authority to impose broad tariffs, originally enacted in emergency situations. According to NBC News, these legal proceedings aim to establish the scope of presidential power in economic policy.

The Department of Justice is currently seeking to overturn a decision made by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on August 29. This ruling stated that most tariffs implemented under Trump's administration were unlawful, thus challenging the legal grounds of such economic measures.

Until the Supreme Court reaches a decision, the existing tariffs will continue to be enforced, remaining in effect at least until October 14 as per the appeals court's decision. This case highlights ongoing legal disputes over the intersection of emergency powers and economic policy.

