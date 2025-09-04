Kerala Police Under Scrutiny: Youth Congress Leader's Assault Sparks Outrage

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC) has launched an investigation into an alleged police assault on Youth Congress leader V S Sujith at Kunnamkulam police station, according to an announcement made Thursday. This follows the emergence of CCTV footage showing the incident involving five police officials.

The footage, obtained by Sujith after a prolonged legal struggle using the Right to Information Act, has prompted a directive from KSHRC member V Geetha for a swift inquiry by the Thrissur District Police Chief. A comprehensive report is expected within three weeks.

The incident has sparked significant political backlash, with Congress leaders, including Ramesh Chennithala, demanding severe reprimands for the involved officers. Meanwhile, the judicial process continues with the Kunnamkulam Judicial First-Class Magistrate registering a case as disciplinary actions were reportedly initiated against the officers involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)