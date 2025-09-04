Central Team to Evaluate Flood Damage in Jammu Region

An inter-ministerial team has been assigned by the Central government to conduct an on-ground assessment of flood-affected districts in the Jammu region. The team, led by NDMA Joint Secretary Col Kirti Pratap Singh and other officials, will evaluate the extent of damage over the next four days.

During a high-level meeting attended by Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar, officials discussed the impact of recent cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides on both private property and public infrastructure. A comprehensive report will be presented to the Government of India based on their findings.

Key ministries involved include Road Transport, Power, Rural Development, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Jal Shakti, and Finance. Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo emphasized preparedness, ensuring no disruption in health, power, and telecom services, and instructed officials to be vigilant about potential evacuations.

(With inputs from agencies.)