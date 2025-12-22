Atmospheric Assault: Northern California Struggles with Flash Floods

Northern California experienced severe weather as heavy rains led to flash flooding, leaving roads submerged and prompting numerous water rescues. Authorities reported at least one death in Redding, a city ravaged by the deluge.

The National Weather Service recorded rainfall between three and six inches by Sunday night across two counties. Flooded areas in Redding posed significant risks for motorists; police responded to numerous stranded drivers.

The phenomenon known as atmospheric rivers, responsible for transporting moisture across long distances, fueled this weather event. Such conditions previously inundated Washington state, highlighting the intensity and unpredictability of the current climate situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)