Left Menu

Atmospheric Assault: Northern California Struggles with Flash Floods

Northern California faced severe flash flooding due to heavy rains, resulting in water rescues and one death. Redding was particularly affected, with numerous motorists stranded. Atmospheric rivers contributed to the deluge, and the region continues to brace for further downpours.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Redding | Updated: 22-12-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 18:47 IST
Atmospheric Assault: Northern California Struggles with Flash Floods
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Northern California experienced severe weather as heavy rains led to flash flooding, leaving roads submerged and prompting numerous water rescues. Authorities reported at least one death in Redding, a city ravaged by the deluge.

The National Weather Service recorded rainfall between three and six inches by Sunday night across two counties. Flooded areas in Redding posed significant risks for motorists; police responded to numerous stranded drivers.

The phenomenon known as atmospheric rivers, responsible for transporting moisture across long distances, fueled this weather event. Such conditions previously inundated Washington state, highlighting the intensity and unpredictability of the current climate situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025