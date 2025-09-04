Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Houthis' Missile Launches and Israeli Retaliations

A missile launched from Yemen towards Israel landed outside of Israeli territory. The Houthis, backed by Iran, are increasing missile attacks as an initial response to Israeli actions in Yemen. Israel has retaliated with bombings, targeting Houthi-held regions, including significant infrastructure and officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 09:44 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 09:44 IST
Escalating Tensions: Houthis' Missile Launches and Israeli Retaliations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Israeli military confirmed that a missile launched from Yemen fell outside of Israeli territory, marking the third launch in less than 24 hours without triggering sirens.

The Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen have intensified missile attacks as part of their response to Israeli aggression. They have launched missiles and drones towards Israel, framing these actions as support for Palestinians.

Though most missiles have been intercepted or fallen short, Israel has responded by targeting Houthi-controlled areas, dealing significant blows to infrastructure and leadership.

TRENDING

1
Kochi's Strategic Win: Rs 222 Crore Boost for Flood Risk Management

Kochi's Strategic Win: Rs 222 Crore Boost for Flood Risk Management

 India
2
Nidec Shares Tumble Amid Accounting Investigation Concerns

Nidec Shares Tumble Amid Accounting Investigation Concerns

 Global
3
India's Trade Strategy: Reforming Tariffs and Embracing Global Partnerships

India's Trade Strategy: Reforming Tariffs and Embracing Global Partnerships

 India
4
Australia's Largest Class Action Settlement Over Robodebt Programme Unfolds

Australia's Largest Class Action Settlement Over Robodebt Programme Unfolds

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025