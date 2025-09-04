Escalating Tensions: Houthis' Missile Launches and Israeli Retaliations
A missile launched from Yemen towards Israel landed outside of Israeli territory. The Houthis, backed by Iran, are increasing missile attacks as an initial response to Israeli actions in Yemen. Israel has retaliated with bombings, targeting Houthi-held regions, including significant infrastructure and officials.
The Israeli military confirmed that a missile launched from Yemen fell outside of Israeli territory, marking the third launch in less than 24 hours without triggering sirens.
The Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen have intensified missile attacks as part of their response to Israeli aggression. They have launched missiles and drones towards Israel, framing these actions as support for Palestinians.
Though most missiles have been intercepted or fallen short, Israel has responded by targeting Houthi-controlled areas, dealing significant blows to infrastructure and leadership.
