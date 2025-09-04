Escalating Tensions: Houthis' Missile Launches and Israeli Retaliations

The Israeli military confirmed that a missile launched from Yemen fell outside of Israeli territory, marking the third launch in less than 24 hours without triggering sirens.

The Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen have intensified missile attacks as part of their response to Israeli aggression. They have launched missiles and drones towards Israel, framing these actions as support for Palestinians.

Though most missiles have been intercepted or fallen short, Israel has responded by targeting Houthi-controlled areas, dealing significant blows to infrastructure and leadership.